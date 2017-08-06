John McCain’s support for the military industrial complex cannot even be subdued by cancer.

Even while in the hospital undergoing treatment for a very aggressive type of brain cancer, Senator John McCain is still finding the time to push for American military escalation.

Just last week McCain flew to Washington DC to be the decisive vote against the repeal of Obamacare.

The Washington Examiner reports that Senator McCain was back in Arizona Monday to begin cancer treatment, but it did not stop him from again hammering the Trump administration over its lack of an Afghanistan strategy.

“More than six months after President Trump’s inauguration, there still is no strategy for success in Afghanistan,” he said in a released statement. “When the Senate takes up the National Defence Authorisation Act in September, I will offer an amendment based on the advice of some our best military leaders that will provide a strategy for success in achieving America’s national interests in Afghanistan.”

McCain has aggressively backed an increase in the 8,400 troops now deployed to Afghanistan as part of a new strategy. But it was uncertain what role he would play in the debate after undergoing surgery earlier this month and being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. He left Washington last week and began targeted radiation and chemotherapy treatment today in Arizona, according to his office.

The statement on Monday was an indication McCain plans to keep up the pressure despite his dire medical issues.

