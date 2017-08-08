BREAKING: Upwards of 40 Iraqi soldiers killed by US friendly fire

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (0:00 A.M.) – On Monday, a branch of the Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU) accused the US military of friendly fire after Iraqi troops were hit by what they claimed to be long-range HIMARS rockets.

The PMU’s Sayed Al-Shuhada released a statement this evening indicating dozens of its troops had been killed and injured in a sudden artillery bombardment that struck government-held areas of western Anbar.

Minutes later, the PMU branch requested an urgent meeting with officials in the Iraqi Government, calling on them to investigate the bombing further.

The US administration is yet to address the incident but is known to have HIMARS multiple rocket launcher deployed in the Al-Tanf region across the border last month. Meanwhile, Iran accused the US Air Force of conducting the attack in a conflicting report.

source