translated by Samer Hussein –

The Turkish occupational forces are reportedly building another wall, parallel to the one already built alongside the border with Syria.

The sources said that the Turkish forces occupied new parts of the agricultural surfaces of the villages in the northern countryside of the Syrian province of Aleppo, particularly the areas to the north of the town of Afrin, in conjunction with digging heavy blocks inside the Turkish territory, opposite to the town, which is witnessing the spread of the so-called “Syrian Democratic Forces.”

Local sources claim the two Turkish walls go through the agricultural surfaces in the Syrian villages of Soka and Adama, overlooking the border town of Ibrahim Dada.

Recently, the Turkish military built a new base, right next to the Syrian border.

The Turkish occupation forces have since occupied several parts of the Syrian land, while the government in Ankara insists the walls were needed to maintain the border security, arguing that the walls were built in the areas where the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces are deployed, noting that not even an inch of a land for a wall was taken in the areas, opposite to Idleb province, which is, although being ruled by Hay’at Tahrir Al Sham/Al Nusra Front at the moment, considered the major hub (and a shelter) for the Erdogan regime-backed terrorist groups.

It is noteworthy that the Erdogan regime committed several crimes while constructing the wall, such as bulldozing Syrian villages, adjacent to the border, uprooting of more than 35,000 fruit and olive trees in the north of Syria, as well as destroying large chunks of agricultural areas, located alongside the border, which is about 900 km long.