US Coalition commits another massacre in Deir Ezzor province

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The U.S. Coalition carried out another massacre in the Deir Ezzor Governorate after bombing three villages near the large city of Al-Mayadeen.

According to a Syrian government source, the U.S. Coalition bombed the villages of Abu Hammam, Al-Kashakiyah, and Badiya in rural Al-Mayadeen, resulting in the death of several civilians.

This latest massacre by the U.S. comes just days after they killed 43 civilians in Raqqa City while aiding the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The Syrian government called out the U.S. at the U.N. this past week, following the deliberate bombing of the Raqqa National Hospital – 10+ civilians were killed.

The U.S. has not responded to these accusations.

