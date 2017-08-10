Breaking: Rebels mass retreat to Jordan as Syrian military captures entire Sweida-Jordan border

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:50 A.M.) – The Free Syrian Army (FSA) has suffered a major defeat today as their forces retreated from several points along the Jordanian border.

Backed by Hashd Al-Sha’abi (Iraqi paramilitary) and the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Corps captured 151st Border Garrison today after launching a powerful attack along the Jordanian border.

According to a military source in southern Syria, the Syrian Arab Army and Hashd Al-Sha’abi captured a total of 57km along the Jordanian border, forcing the Free Syrian Army’s Ahmad Al-Abdo unit to mass retreat to Jordan.

The Syrian military has now connected the 134th, 139th, and 151st border-garrisons in the Al-Sweida Governorate.

Today’s advance on the Jordanian border by the Syrian military marks the first time they control the entire Sweida-Jordan border.

