ISIL’s east Homs offensive ends in complete disaster, 80+ terrorists killed

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:05 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIL) launched a massive offensive in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate, Wednesday, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions near the strategic T-2 Pumping Station.

ISIL began the assault by storming the Syrian Army’s positions in the Humaymah area of Homs; this resulted in a fierce battle that ensued for several hours.

Despite the intensity of the attack, the Islamic State was unable to capture any territory from the Syrian Army.

The terrorists were filmed fleeing the area by local journalists after failing to recover any territory in the Humaymah area.

According to a military source, more than 80 Islamic State terrorists were killed on Wednesday, including scores of foreign terrorists.

The source added that the Syrian Army lost 22 soldiers during the battle.

ISIL’s failed offensive in eastern Homs is likely the first of very many as reinforcements from eastern Hama pour into to aid the terrorist group.