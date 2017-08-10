Senator John McCain has proven himself time after time to be a jealous, disgraced politician who goes against everything the President does and stands for. Even if that means for the better of the country. He proved this with the Obamacare repeal bill.

McCain was not happy with the way that the President threatened the crazed dictator when he said, “fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

Perhaps he would like to join Kim Jong Un’s side and double cross Americans the same way he did on Health care.

Sen. John McCain took exemption to Trump’s words on Tuesday that any further threats from North Korea will be met with “with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

McCain’s argument was that the President’s words will not help the progressing rise in tensions between North Korea and the United States over the Nuclear program.

(This is what McCain says)

“I don’t know what he’s saying and I’ve long ago given up trying to interpret what he says,” McCain said of Trump during an interview with a local Arizona radio station reported by NBC.

“That kind of rhetoric, I’m not sure how it helps.”

McCain said that this kind of rhetoric will get us further into the rapidly progressive tensions & likely get us into a direct confrontation with North Korea.

“In other words, the old walk softly but carry a big stick, Teddy Roosevelt’s saying, which I think is something that should’ve applied because all it’s going to do is bring us closer to a serious confrontation,” McCain warned. “I think this is very, very, very serious.”

The President warned North Korea not to threaten the United States after they developed a nuclear warhead small enough to go on a missile.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” Trump said to reporters Tuesday.

“He has been very threatening beyond a normal state, and as I said they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

McCain said he “takes exception” to Trump’s remarks.

“I take exception to the president’s words because you got to be sure you can do what you say you’re going to do,” said McCain, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

