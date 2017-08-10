More than two years after the beginning of the American-Saudi aggression against the Yemeni people, two years were Saudi sponsors of destroying all forms of life from human beings and a stone in the Yemeni land.

Two years during which the Saud family exhausted all their weapons, which turned their hatred on the heads of children, women and the elderly. The reason is that the Yemeni people did not kneel down and did not surrender to the arrogant will of those who want humiliation and misery.

The Saud family, headed by Salman and his son, did not leave a weapon until they tried it in the Yemeni field. Even the lethal biological weapon was used not to achieve victory but to mercilessly kill Yemeni child who escape Saudi rockets

Yes, it is the biological weapon, which is the deadliest weapon among the various weapons. It includes all the methods and means that may be used to spread the harmful germs, diseases and epidemics within the enemy. It is an internationally prohibited weapon that prevents its use and development under the pretext of international legal prosecution.

The story here, of course, is different. International law, the Security Council and the civilized world do not mean a country such as Saudi Arabia, a country that lives in the dark of history, and despite this, can, through a few dollars, buy the debts of the civilized world.

The use of biological weapons has been reported in more than one medical report of humanitarian organizations, and these organizations have relied on field reports on epidemic cases that strike Yemen. The level of the disease, its resistance and the way it is shown to the Yemeni people indicate and confirm that there are speeches behind this issue. It is not just a disease spread because of the lack of medicine and food that Saudi Arabia has also unleashed.

In a new assertion, the Liberty Liberty website quoted a report indicating that cholera and the epidemic in Yemen were caused by a US-Saudi attack in a joint plot, the website said.

This report conveys information about Western officials who are concerned about the stage of the war in Yemen and the humanitarian situation that can no longer be tolerated.

As for the situation in the Yemeni interior, sources of the Yemeni Ministry of Health declared that it is unable to fight and respond to the widespread infectious diseases, including the cholera epidemic. Statistics show that more than 600 cases a day are registered in Yemen’s hospitals and health centers. Not to mention those who are unable to reach hospitals because of ongoing aggression, and this makes no distinction between civilian and military.

Yemeni hospitals, especially in Sana’a, suffer from severe overcrowding in the number of patients and a severe shortage of medicines and supplies, making it difficult to receive many cases and even acute cases.

Returning to the Liberty Feather site, America has taken direct responsibility for the biological attack. Saudi Arabia does not possess such weapons and expertise. In addition, America has a direct responsibility for supporting and participating in the destruction of the country’s infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and water plants. All according to location.

Not only did they experiment with biological weapons against the Yemeni people, but they also practiced the policy of systematic targeting of health facilities for two years through the bombing of more than once. And on the other by preventing the provision of adequate medical and food assistance to the Yemeni interior, especially to Sanaa and areas controlled by the army and Houthis.

In conclusion, we come out of the context of the subject of our article a little to say that what is happening in Yemen and in Syria and what happened in Iraq are the prelude to the disappearance of regimes of injustice and aggression to infinity. The divine judgment confirms the famous saying, “Judgment remains with infidelity and does not remain with injustice.” So what can you say about the regimes and governments that are based on all forms of infidelity, injustice and aggression?

source