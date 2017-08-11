Breaking: Militants violate truce to deliberately attack besieged Shiite towns in Idlib

By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The militants allied to the Syrian opposition have violated the truce in the rural Idlib countryside after attacking the besieged Shiite towns of Kafraya and Al-Fou’aa.

According to a Syrian government source, the militants struck residential neighborhoods and the only water tank inside the besieged area using a drone bomb.

The militants deliberately attacked these sites to harass the civilians in the besieged areas, disregarding the truce that they agreed to last year.

No further details were released at this time…

source

