Graphic pictures (18+): ISIS beheads 3 civilians accused of being Kurdish recruits

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:08 P.M.) – The ISIS terrorist group has carried out a photo documented execution of three Syrian men which it accused of joining the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The execution took place in the town of al-Sor, Hasakah Governorate.

According to sources, none of the men executed were actually ethnic Kurds – all three of them were Arabs.

ISIS often carries out public executions – which it either films or photographs – of civilians in the territories that it occupies. Rationales offered by the terrorist group for such actions are known to range from accusations of secret collusion with rival factions to accusations of sorcery (as was the case earlier this year for an unfortunate elderly man from Daraa whom ISIS claimed was a wizard).