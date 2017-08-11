In pictures: Syrian Army hits jackpot in east Damascus, hundreds of weapons captured

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:00 P.M.) – This morning, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) seized large quantities of ammunition, automatic rifles, anti-tank missiles and IED’s (improvised explosive devices) left behind by jihadist insurgents in east Damascus.

The spoils of war were put on display to a local radio station by Syrian authorities on Wednesday after multiple storage facitilies containing armaments were discovered in Barzeh and Al-Qaboun, two suburbs in east Damascus that were restored under SAA control in late May due to an evacuation deal at the time.

According to Al-Masdar News field correspondent Ibrahim Joudeh, rebel fighters often try to keep their weapons hidden for good before signing evacuation deals with the SAA, hoping to return for battle on a later date to recover the guns.

Photos of the newly captured weapons:

Following standard procedure, the spoils of war will now be distributed among members of the National Defence Forces (NDF) across the country, looking to stiffen the SAA’s forward defences.

