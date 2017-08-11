In a move that escalates the dangerous situation in the Korean peninsula, U.S. President Donald Trump added fuel to the fire on Tuesday, cautioning North Korea that they “will be met with fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which the world has never seen before.”

The tensions between the US and North Korea were exacerbated by the adoption of a new round of sanctions by the UN Security Council last week. Apart from trading verbal punches, both parties are flexing military muscle as well. In response to two test-fires of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) by North Korea last month, the US and South Korea repeatedly fired surface-to-surface missiles into neutral waters close to North Korea.

Responding to the threats by President Trump, a spokesman for the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) commented, among other things, in an statement:

“Timed to coincide with the fabrication of the heinous “sanctions resolution” against the DPRK at the UN, the U.S. war-thirsty forces are engrossed in war hysteria without discretion. […]

All these military actions being conducted in the ground, sea and air clearly go to prove that the nuclear war hysteria of the U.S. authorities including Trump has reached an extremely reckless and rash phase for an actual war after crossing the red line.

Under the prevailing grave situation, the General Staff of the KPA clarifies at home and abroad its resolute stand as follows to mercilessly smash all sorts of military provocation, being planned by the U.S. imperialist warmongers, with the inexhaustible military might of the powerful revolutionary Paektusan army which has so far been built”.

“War is by no means a game”, pointed out the KPA spokeman and underlined that “the U.S. has gone hysteric, being quite unaware of the army and people of the DPRK”.

According to the KCNA news agency, Pyongyang is “carefully examining the operation plan for making an enveloping fire at the areas around Guam with medium-to-long-range ballistic rocket Hwasong-12″.

The government of the United States of America is responsible for the dangerous escalation of the situation. The Trump administration not only continues threatening the DPRK, but does everything in order to limit any options for peaceful resolution. Another characteristic example is the U.S. travel ban to North Korea (effective from September 1st), which shows that Washington is heading down the road of military tension and conflict escalation.

With info from: Reuters/KCNA/RT. KCNA Commentary: DPRK Will Never Step Back from Road of Justice.





Pyongyang, August 9 (KCNA) — The U.S. and other hostile forces, taken aback by the powerful might of the DPRK’s nuclear force, challenged it through the harshest sanctions and pressure and provocative moves.

On August 6, the U.S. framed up “sanctions resolution” 2371 by abusing the name of the UNSC, branding the DPRK’s ICBM test-launch as a “threat to global peace and security.” Meanwhile, it is running amuck, uttering imprudent remarks for military option against the DPRK.

This is a wanton violation of the sovereignty of the DPRK and another provocation to it as it is a product of the U.S. heinous hostile policy toward the DPRK to stifle the ideology, social system and people in the DPRK.

The U.S. is the sworn enemy of the Korean nation as it has incurred the bitter grudge upon the nation hard to be settled through centuries.

From long ago, the U.S. regarded invasion of Korea, gate to the Asian continent, as the important key for implementing the strategy for world domination. It artificially divided Korea, which is neither a war criminal nor the defeated in the Second World War, and unhesitatingly committed the most monstrous crimes unprecedented in history.

The U.S., from its gangster-like nature not to allow the existence of the DPRK, has cooked up a lot of illegal anti-DPRK “sanctions resolutions” and increased them while resorting to the nuclear threats and blackmail to it.

It is the instinct of human being to protect himself or herself from the attack of brutes and it is a righteous step to defend the safety of each nation and security of its country from the aggression of outsiders.

The DPRK took the option of having access to the strongest nuclear force to defend its sovereignty and the right to existence of the nation from the highhanded and arbitrary practices of the U.S.

By taking the option the DPRK declared an end to the gangster-like logic and Yankee-style way of existence that all the countries on the earth should be colonies serving the U.S. interests or fall victim to the U.S.

Now standing before the “only superpower in the world” are the heroic people of Juche Korea, who created the legendary war victory by shattering the myth of “mightiness” of the U.S. imperialists with rifles 60 odd years ago. Today they have the most powerful strategic weapons, Juche weapons with the U.S. mainland in their striking range.

It is a foolish calculation for the U.S. to think that its mainland would be safe across the ocean.

The more “sanctions resolutions” aimed at depriving the DPRK of its sovereignty and rights to existence and development would only stir up the hatred of the Korean army and people toward the gangster-like U.S. and harden their will to retaliate against it thousand times.

The way out for the DPRK is to bolster up the state nuclear force, and the DPRK will never step back even an inch from the road of justice chosen by itself, no matter what others may say.