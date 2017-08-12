Hezbollah uncovers Saudi goods left by Al-Qaeda in Arsal

12 Saturday Aug 2017

Posted by in Warmongers

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , , ,

By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – Hezbollah’s official media wing released several photos on Friday that showed the seized contents belonging to the Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants in the ‘Arsal Barrens.

Some of the photos released by Hezbollah’s media wing showed Saudi-supplied goods that were among the possessions of these Al-Qaeda linked fighters.

Leith Fadel | AMN
Leith Fadel | AMN
Leith Fadel | AMN

The ‘Arsal Barrens were captured by Hezbollah two weeks ago after a brief operation was conducted in the Qalamoun Mountains of Syria and Lebanon.

source 

