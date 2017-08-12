Dictators hidden by the Crown.

Why are the Royal Families around the world never called ‘Dictators’?

The Royal Family interferes in the Democratic process in Britain. The British Royal Family control the media and have the last say on what should be shown, including stopping anyone who is a republican appearing, as the Queen did to Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard.

Prince Charles writing letters to Prime Ministers and interfering in Politics

This documentary will show how the Royal Family are arms dealers and have no problem in selling arms to Saudi Arabia to wage war on innocent civilians.