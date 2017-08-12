Senator John McCain has made a name for himself by trashing his fellow Republican colleagues for sharing the views that he himself has in his entire party. John McCain wastes no time when it comes to bashing Trump for pretty much anything and everything. Just recently, McCain attacked the president for his furious response to North Korean threats.

When Trump said that North Korea “best not make any more threats to the United States” or “they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” McCain couldn’t help but respond to this.

McCain Said:

“The great leaders I’ve seen don’t threaten unless they’re ready to act, and I’m not sure President Trump is ready to act. I take exception to the president’s comments because you got to be sure you can do what you say you’re going to do.”

McCain also said that he doesn’t get where Trump is coming from, noting “I’ve long ago given up trying to interpret what he says.”

Here’s where it gets good:

Over a decade ago, McCain was asked a question of whether or not we should implement military force on Iran. His response was:

“You got to be sure you can do what you say you’re going to do” sang “Bomb Iran” to the Beach Boys’ classic hit “Barbara Ann.”

“That old, eh, that old Beach Boys song, ‘Bomb Iran,’” he said, chuckling. “Bomb, bomb, bomb, bomb, anyway, ah.”

It seems that Senator John McCain is as big of a hypocrite as he claims his enemies are. It figures.

Senator McCain is nothing but a lying, backstabbing, Democrat in disguise. A wolf in sheep’s clothing. As long as the swamp is not drained, politicians like him will still be swimming around.

