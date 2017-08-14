Breaking: ISIL nearly encircled in central Syria after SAA troops advance on Raqqa

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIL) is in serious trouble in central Syria, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies advance north from the Homs Governorate to the southern countryside of Al-Raqqa.

Led by their elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army advanced from the recently liberated Al-Kadeer region towards the Bakhiran area on the Raqqa-Homs border.

Unable to hold their ground, the Islamic State forces withdrew from Bakhiran and nearby Al-Areeka and Al-‘Uthmaniyah, leaving this large desert region to the advancing Syrian Army units.

According to a military source, the Syrian Arab Army killed more than 30 Islamic State militants during this advance, while also closing the gap on the terrorist group’s last supply line to central Syria.