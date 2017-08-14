Faylaq Al-Rahman detonates tunnel bomb under Syrian Army positions in east Damascus: video

By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – Faylaq Al-Rahman’s official media wing released footage, today, of their forces detonating a tunnel bomb under the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the eastern suburbs of Damascus.

The footage was taken three days ago after Faylaq Al-Rahman attempted to recover the territory they lost to the Syrian Arab Army earlier in the week.

The tunnel bombing took place in the ‘Ayn Tarma suburb of Damascus, near the Sonbol Station that was captured by the Syrian Arab Army early next week.

As a result of the tunnel bombing, at least ten Syrian Army soldiers were killed or injured, including a field commander.

