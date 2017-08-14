Jaysh Al-Islam assassinates Al-Qaeda leader in retaliation for commander’s murder

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:50 P.M.) – Jaysh Al-Islam has carried out a retaliatory assassination against Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the East Ghouta region of Damascus this afternoon, following the murder of their commander in the Al-Asha’ri Farms.

According to rebel activists in the East Ghouta, Jaysh Al-Islam assassinated the Shari’ah Emir of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, Walid Rabee (AKA Abu Walid Al-Shari’i), along with another high ranking Al-Qaeda commander, ‘Abdel-Rahman Sakher (AKA Abu Al-Qaqa’a Al-Darawi), earlier this afternoon.

The rebel activists claimed both high ranking HTS leaders were captured by Jaysh Al-Islam four months ago.

Earlier today, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Faylaq Al-Rahman carried out a powerful attack against Jaysh Al-Islam fighters in the Al-Asha’ri Farms, resulting in a series of intense clashes that are still ongoing at the moment.

