Graphic video (18+): 5 civilians murdered, 15 injured by militant rocket fire in Aleppo

15 Tuesday Aug 2017

Posted by in Syrian news

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , ,

By Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – Five civilians have been killed and other 15 wounded – many of which are children – after militant forces shelled government-held sections of Aleppo city today.

Militants are said to have carried out the attack from the Rashideen 4 and Zahraa suburbs on Aleppo city’s westernmost periphery. The attack involved the use of more than 10 rockets against the al-Akramiyah, al-Azmiyah, Saif al-Dolah and Al-Hamadniyah districts of Aleppo city proper.

The attack represents a direct violation of the ceasefire agreement established for the western Aleppo, Idlib region.

Below is a video showing the civilian casualties which resulted from today’s rocket attack.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s