ISIL’s reign over central Syria is ending as they frantically retreat in masses

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 A.M.) – The Islamic State is on the verge of being completely besieged in central Syria after losing a large portion of the Al-Raqqa and Homs governorates to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

According to a military source in the Homs Governorate, the Islamic State has sent most of their fighters deployed in eastern Hama to the Taybah area.

The military source added that the ISIL terrorists are being deployed to Taybah in order to obstruct the Syrian Army from reaching their forces in the Homs Governorate.

More importantly, the Islamic State needs to preserve their manpower as both the Syrian Arab Army and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) close-in on their final positions inside the country.

source