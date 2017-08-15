Pictures: Syrian Army captures huge tunnel in east Damascus

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:47 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has scored another considerable tactical victory against Islamist militants in the east Damascus district of Ayn Tarma.

According to sources, the SAA managed to wrest control of a huge tunnel system located to the east of the Sunbul fuel station from Faylaq al-Rahman militants.

As soon as rebel gunmen were chased out of the tunnel network, the SAA hurriedly set about consolidating positions within the underground site – flooding in reserve forces – to secure its gains

The SAA assault is considered to have been a special operation in and of its own right.

Casualties endured by SAA troops and Islamist militants as a result of the operation are not available at the present time.

This latest victory comes as army troops are now beginning to make considerable headway in Ayn Tarma, picking their way through the seemingly endless belts of intertwined defenses (both above and under the ground) set up by Islamist militants who have so far resisted total collapse in the district despite two months of ceaseless assaults by some of the most elite units available to the SAA.

The ongoing operation by the SAA in Ayn Tarma is part of a greater strategic plan to isolate the rebel-held suburb of Jobar to the west of the district, force a militant capitulation there within and fully secure the section of M-5 Highway that runs through Damascus.