BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:55 P.M.) – The Syrian pilot that was shot down over the southeastern countryside of Al-Sweida has been captured by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) militants in the area.

Opposition media activists released the picture of the captured pilot, confirming he survived the crash after he bailed out near the Jordanian border.

The pilot’s name and rank have not yet been released by the Syrian military and will likely not be known for several hours.

