4 jihadist regiments form new army, Al-Qaeda prepares offensive

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – Four regiments of militants from the jihadist sub-factions of 3 major rebel groups which operate in northern Hama Governorate have broken off from their mother organizations to form a new independent army.

According to rebel media sources, four regiments of jihadist fighters with all of their heavy weapons have defected from Ahrar al-Sham, the Islam Brigade of Jund al-Sham and the al-Majd Brigade of Ajnad al-Sham to form a new militant legion called Jaysh Hama (Hama Army).

The fighters of Jaysh Hama have, upon forming the new group, pledged their allegiance to Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda.

This development comes amid reports from opposition sources in Idlib that HTS (collectively the most powerful non-ISIS militant group in Syria) intends to carry out a new offensive against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in northern Hama.

