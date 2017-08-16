Breaking: Syrian Army advancing on US base in southern Syria

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – Minutes ago, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies made a huge advance in southern Syria, entering southeast Damascus from their positions in Al-Sweida.

Backed by Hashd Al-Sha’abi (Iraqi paramilitary) and Liwaa Fatemiyoun (Iranian-Afghani paramilitary), the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Corps captured several points from the Free Syrian Army (FSA), putting them within striking distance of the Tanf Crossing.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Army and their allies are making a major push towards the Tanf Crossing, which is currently under the control of the U.S. military and their rebel allies.

While the U.S. military has not yet attacked, they usually fire warning shots once the Syrian Army and their allies advance too close to the Tanf Airbase in the Homs Governorate.

More details to come…

