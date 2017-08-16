Breaking: Syrian Army steamrolls through ISIL’s heartland, 25km liberated

By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:35 P.M.) – Minutes ago, a military source informed Al-Masdar News that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) had overrun the Islamic State’s (ISIL) defenses in central Syria, liberating a large chunk of territory in southern Al-Raqqa.

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army liberated Tal Al-Asfar, Duhour Al-Mamlaha, Rasm al-Ummali, Rajm Al-Sheh, Souh Al-Dalej, and the Al-Ouj Canyon after a fierce battle with the Islamic State north of the Al-Sha’er Mountains.

Following the liberation of the aforementioned sites, the Syrian Arab Army take control of several hilltops southeast of Ithriya, giving their forces fire control over Al-Fasdah, Amsha, and Radda.

The Syrian Army is now on the verge of completely besieging the Islamic State in central Syria.

source

