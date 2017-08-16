VIDEO: Syrian Army, allies crush FSA mercenaries in south Damascus

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:55 P.M.) – Video footage has been released by pro-government media showing the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and allied militias sweeping US-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) mercenaries from the southernmost desert countryside of Rif Dimashq Governorate.

The intense combat footage shown in the video below is reported to have taken place near the Syrian-Jordanian border in Rif Dimashq Governorate, where pro-government forces have just entered into the provincial region from As-Suwayda Governorate.

Capitalizing on earlier gains which saw a significant portion of the Syria’s border with Jordan restored to government control about one week ago, the SAA and its allies are now pushing east across the great southwestern Badia (desert) region of the country in the direction of al-Tanf town.

The numerical superiority in both manpower and heavy equipment that pro-government forces hold over FSA militants in the region is astonishing and the video below demonstrates this to some degree. Here the SAA and allied paramilitaries can be seen employing vast mechanised forces – including battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) and gun trucks mounted with auto-cannon – in clean sweep operations against US-back mercenaries.

It is that case that so much firepower is available to pro-government forces that FSA mercenaries generally just retreat on the point of contact to avoid heavy losses.