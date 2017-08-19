Notorious Australian terrorist Khaled Sharrouf believed killed in airstrike in Syria

Also dead were his ons Abdullah, 12 and Zarqawi, 11, after their car was blown up

Photos of their bodies were reportedly sent to several Australian extremists

One of his brothers also confrimed their deaths to Islamic rebels in Australia

Notorious Australian terrorist Khaled Sharrouf was killed in an airstrike last week, along with two of his young sons, intelligence suggests.

The 36-year-old’s car was hit bit a coalition missile last Friday near Raqqa in Syria, according to ‘credible information’ received by the Federal Government.

His sons Abdullah, 12 and Zarqawi, 11, were also believed to have been killed in the blast near the ISIS‘ ‘capital’, government officials told the ABC.

Australian terrorist Khaled Sharrouf was killed in an airstrike last week, along with his young sons Abdullah, 12, and Zarqawi, 11, (pictured left with brother Humzeh) intelligence suggests

Photos of their bodies were also seen by a tight circle of Australian extremists, according to Australian law enforcement sources.

One of Sharrouf’s brothers also sent a message to Islamic radicals in Australian confirming their deaths were killed by coalition forces.

Abdullah and Zarqawi were the first Australian children to be killed by a Western airstrike in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

His surviving children are daughter Zaynab, 15, who now has her own baby daughter, and her siblings Hoda, 14, and Humzeh, six.

They are all believed to be trapped in Raqqa, surrounded by coalition forces gearing up for a bloody siege of the city that will leave no jihadists alive.

2012 riots in Sydney show Khaled Sharrouf and Hamdi Alqudsi.

It was the third time in two years Sharrouf has been reported dead but later showed signs of being alive, but the first report to include deaths of his children.

Sharrouf was first believed dead in June 2015 in a drone strike on a convoy in Syria, along with his friend Mohamad Elomar whom he fled Sydney with in 2013 to join ISIS.

Whether he was actually dead was long debated, with claims his car was borrowed by a doctor and his family when it was destroyed.

The jihadist then supposedly died in January alongside three other Australian militants in the under-siege stronghold of Mosul.

Local news reports claimed Iraqi Air Force bombers leveled a compound after a tip from the country’s intelligence services.

Unlike the latest report, Foreign Affairs and Attorney-General’s Departments both said they could not confirm the accuracy of the January claims.

It surfaced just days after a propaganda video using the boy circulated online showing him making threats to kill Australians while holding a knife

His surviving children are daughter Zaynab, 15, who now has her own baby daughter, and her sister Hoda, 14 (top), and Humzeh, six (centre between Abdullah and Zarqawi)

But the same day he was supposedly killed in Mosul, the U.S. Government all but officially confirmed it believed he was alive.

The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control announced financial sanctions against him and Australian ISIS recruiter Neil Prakash, who was captured in Turkey in November.

But Sharrouf appeared to be still alive when his six-year-old son Humzeh appeared in a series of vile ISIS propaganda in May.

The child was photographed posing with a sign attached to the body of a man strung up on a cross with cable ties.

The sign, which the boy is pointing to, reads: ‘The Crime: Collaborating with Christians. The Punishment: Execution.’

It surfaced just days after a propaganda video using the boy circulated online showing him making threats to kill Australians while holding a knife.

Humzeh, six, was captured on camera wearing a suicide vest and at times with a Glock pistol, automatic ­machine gun and knife in hand in the terrifying video.

The boy was asked by his off-camera father ‘How do you kill a non-Muslim?’ and ‘How do you kill an Australian?’

Humzeh responds by showing his father how he would kill a person and can also be heard heaping praise on Islamic State.

Before joining ISIS, Sharrouf served almost four years’ jail for his role in the 2005 Pendennis terror conspiracy to attack in Sydney and Melbourne.

He was stripped of his Australian citizenship earlier this year.

Editors Note:

You may notice below that this is not the first time that Khaled Sharrouf has been reported dead. The coalition has to be shown as doing something in Syria agains ISIS so they report on killing ISIS leaders that are already dead.