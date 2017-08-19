Bloodiest day in the battle for Raqqa, US warplanes show no mercy

By Chris Tomson

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:50 P.M.) – The violence in Raqqa city has reached new levels with over one hundred ISIS militants, Kurdish combattants and civilians alike killed on Saturday due to ongoing skirmishes, sniper fire, suicide bombings and nonstop airstrikes.

As the battle entered its 75th day, a Kurdish source embedded with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) told Al-Masdar News that a total of 53 ISIS militants were killed in the provincial capital across the neighborhoods of Mansour, Rashid, Al-Barid, Rawda and Al-Diriyah.

On the other hand, Amaq Agency stated in an online bulletin that US airstrikes and Kurdish attacks had resulted in the death of 46 non-combattants living in ISIS-held districts of the city. An additional 60 people were claimed to have sustained injuries due to coalition actions.

Neither side wished to specify the SDF death toll which is estimated be in the dozens.

Although territorial progress remains slow, some important gains were made by the Kurdish-led SDF in Al-Rashid and Al-Diriyah districts today, thus bringing them in control of over half of the former Islamic State capital.

