BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The U.S. Coalition has bombed the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the southern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate tonight, a local journalist reported minutes ago.

According to a journalist embedded with the Tiger Forces in southern Al-Raqqa, the U.S. Coalition bombed the Syrian Arab Army’s Tarameeh Group inside the town of Al-Kader, which is located along the Raqqa-Homs border.

The journalist added that preliminary reports from the area indicate that several casualties were caused by the U.S.’ attack tonight.

The area bombed the U.S. Coalition has no Kurdish presence; therefore, the attack occurred in a region of Syria that is monitored by the Russian military.

The bombing remains unconfirmed at the moment, as the SAA’s High Command has not confirmed this attack.

More details to come…