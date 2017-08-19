Densely populated Homs neighbourhood attacked by jihadist rebels

By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – Approximately one hour ago, two rockets fired by jihadist rebels in northern Homs hit the provincial capital’s densely populated Al-Zahra neighbourhood, causing significant damage and casualties.

According to a military source in Homs, at least one civilian has been reported dead and 17 others have been found wounded after the two rockets struck residential areas in Al-Zahra tonight.

The source added that the rockets came from the north and since the attack, the Syrian Air Force has been conducting raids over the Al-Houla Plain.

The jihadist attack required local firefighters to rush to the Al-Zahra neighbourhood and put out the flames that were quickly spreading across the area.

More details to follow…

source

