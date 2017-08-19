In pictures: ISIS refuses to surrender in face of Kurdish assault on Raqqa city

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (7:10 P.M.) – Despite facing overwhelming odds, the Islamic State is putting up a stubborn fight for Raqqa, a city in northern Syria which ISIS claimed as its capital back in 2014.

A series of brand new images released by Amaq Agency show jihadist insurgents using different types of weaponry to combat the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a fighting force which is considered one of the primary partners for the US-led coalition:

With the SDF slowly pushing towards the densely populated residential areas of downtown Raqqa, ISIS commanders have increased their deployment of suicide bombers in a strategic move aimed at discouraging the predominately Kurdish assault force.At the moment, jihadist belligerents cling on to roughly half of the provincial capital while Kurdish troops have secured most of the outer suburbs. Tens of thousands of refugees have also fled towards Kurdish-held areas, looking to escape the ongoing battle.

Not long ago, ISIS published a video featuring an Australian ISIS jihadist in Raqqa city who called on foreign fighters to aid the self-declared caliphate by any means, whether through terrorism or actually joining its ranks in Syria.

source