The Lebanese army discovered days ago an arsenal of weapons left abandoned by terrorists of Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (Front al-Nusra), in the valley of Wadi Hamid, east of the border town of Arsal.

The discovered arsenal contains anti-aircraft missiles Sam, American manufacturing anti-tank missiles, Rpg rockets, grenades and ammunition of various kinds.

On July 29, Hezbollah Resistance Movement commanders claimed that the military offensive against Al-Nusra in the outskirts of Arsal and in the nearby town of Flita in Syria was definitely over, regaining the entire air and killing more than 150 terrorists.

The terrorists have chosen to withdraw by ending a five-year occupation; Like so many before them, have been granted permission to move to the Syrian province of Idlib, where terrorists, takfirs and rebels have been targeted for a long time, who have surrendered. Over there, the forced coexistence of different groups on a restricted territory is triggering ongoing bloody struggles to control scarce resources.

In August 2014, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham and Daesh terrorists had passed Arsal by killing several Lebanese army soldiers and taking 30 in hostage, subsequently largely released. Since then, Hezbollah has defended the north-eastern border of Lebanon, rejecting several attacks from Daesh and offering assistance to the Lebanese army.

