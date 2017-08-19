Pictures: Major jihadist group prepares its forces in north Latakia

19 Saturday Aug 2017

Posted by in news, Warmongers

By Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 A.M.) – Images have been released by the propaganda arm of the Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group, the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda, preparing their new fighters for combat at a training camp in northern Latakia Governorate.

These pictures come at a time when rebel media sources in Idlib are reporting that HTS – the most powerful of all the militant groups in the region – are preparing a new offensive operation against pro-government forces.

The images show well-equipped soldiers undergoing a seated class in tactical doctrine, carrying out marching drills, engaging in live fire exercises and taking on a team-based obstacle course.

Andrew Illingworth | AMN
Andrew Illingworth | AMN
Andrew Illingworth | AMN
Andrew Illingworth | AMN
