Breaking: Rebel rocket attack on Syria’s biggest festival kills 4

20 Sunday Aug 2017

Posted by in war crimes

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , , ,

By Zen Adra

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:00 P.M.) – At least 4 civilians were killed, 4 others wounded as Islamist rebels targeted Damascus fairground with several missiles.

The rockets hit the internal entrance of the stretching fairground where the 59thround of the festive Damascus International Fair is currently held after years of hiatus.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

With the Syrian government forces making significant advance in the eastern Ghouta region, the closest frontline from the fairground lies approximately 8 km to the northeast where Failaq al-Rahman controls several towns and villages.

 source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s