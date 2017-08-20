Taking Advice From the Jihadists, the Coalition Forces Raid a Village and Kill More than 40 People in Northeastern Syria

The US-led international “anti-ISIS” coalition has committed a new massacre, this time in the village of Jazaa, located in the southeastern countryside of the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakeh.

According to local sources, at least 41 people were killed and 35 left wounded, after coalition jets targeted mosque in the village of Jazaa, located 35 km east of the town of Al Shaddadi.

The total number of ISIS terrorists, said to present in the village and its surrounding, is estimated to be less than 15.

Prior to that, the village was considered to be a safe place and has never witnessed any clashes as is relatively far from direct contact lines between the Syrian Army and the so-called “Syrian Democratic Forces.”

It is noteworthy that the coalition forces, when identifying potential ground targets in the area, often rely on information, provided by the so-called “Revolutionary Commando Army”, a jihadist group backed by the US.