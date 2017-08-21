Five Swedish deputies have filed a lawsuit by accusing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of genocide and crimes against humanity in Kurdish populated areas in Turkey.

The charges come from left-wing and Green Party deputies in Sweden and deal with crimes committed in southeastern Turkey where the Turkish army and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) are fighting, a terrorist organization also from Europe And the US.

Thousands of people have died and hundreds of homes have become uninhabitable since the end of the fragile ceasefire in 2015.

According to lawmakers, an arrest warrant may be issued for Erdogan in Sweden if local prosecutors decide to launch investigations.

One of the denouncing deputies, Carl Schlyter, said he hoped that his colleagues in other EU countries would follow the same path.

Schlyter, quoted by AFP, said he hoped this would affect Erdogna’s policy by preventing “wandering across Europe and influencing events on the continent in the way he wants.”

Many Turkish ministers have recently been prevented from organizing rallies in Europe after tensions between the EU and Ankara.

The Israeli daily “Haaretz” says this suit is the first of its kind in Sweden, against a head of state. A law adopted in 2014 allows judges to review crimes against humanity anywhere in the world, regardless of the accused as an author.

The law specifies that anyone committing murder in order to completely or partially destroy an ethnic group is guilty of “genocide”.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) has launched its uprising in Hakkari province in 1984 and over 40,000 people, most Kurds, have died in combat since then.

Kurds, who are believed to be around 15 million in Turkey, seek more political rights in the country.

source