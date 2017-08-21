VIDEO: Russian jets incinerate huge ISIS convoy, 200+ militants killed

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – Following an official statement just hours ago that the Russian Aerospace Forces (RuAF) had engaged and destroyed a massive ISIS convoy en-route to Deir Ezzor city, video footage has since been released by the Russian Ministry of Defence to confirm the event.

The strikes shown in the video below are, as mentioned earlier, said to have resulted in the death of 200 ISIS militants, the destruction of twenty gun trucks and a number of armored vehicles including tanks.

As can be seen, video evidence of the RuAF airstrikes was recorded by the weapons targeting pods on the Russian combat aircraft which carried out the attack. To this end it can be seen that the weapon of choice used by Russian airpower was, judging by the relative accuracy of the strikes, laser-guided bombs.

Based on the footage, it can be seen the ISIS convoy was first broken up opening strikes and that after this, straggler vehicles were hunted down across the desert and destroyed.