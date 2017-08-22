translated by Samer Hussein



At least 78 people, women and children including, were killed and many more were left wounded after jets of the so-called US-led “anti-ISIS” coalition bombed the northern Syrian city of Raqqah on Tuesday.

Under pretext of hitting ISIS, the coalition forces struck the residential areas in Sakhani, Al Bado and Al Tawasuaeh districts in the city of Raqqah.

Among the dead, there were 19 children and 12 women. Massive material damage was also caused.

The massacre comes less than 48 hours after another coalition forces attack that targeted the village of Jazaa, located near the city of Shaddadi in the countryside of Hasakeh province, and which claimed the lives of 20 civilians, mostly women and children.

Due to increased violence, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has once again urged the UN Security Council and the United Nations to put an end to the carnage.

The international coalition, which describes itself as the international community fighting terrorism, often targets residential areas and infrastructure, especially in places, currently under occupation of ISIS.

During the past month, hundreds of civilians were killed in the north of Syria as a result of the raids.

The coalition has also admitted to have used the bombs containing the internationally banned white phosphorus during some of its operations.

