Deir Ezzor offensive by US-led militants supported by Turkey-led rebels

22 Tuesday Aug 2017

Posted by in news

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , , , ,

By Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:35 P.M.) – The planned offensive on Deir Ezzor by US-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) mercenaries has received formal support from Turkey-led militant factions which operate in northern Aleppo Governorate.

In an recent official statement (see below) released by rebel authorities based in northern Aleppo Governorate, collective support has been expressed for the upcoming US-backed FSA offensive against ISIS forces in eastern Deir Ezzor Governorate, which is to be launched from Hasakah Governorate.

Among signatures on the statement belonging to officials of various Turkey-led FSA subgroups, were also the signatures of officials from the Sham Legion and Jaysh al-Islam militant groups.

Click here to see an interactive map of Syria and Iraq.
Andrew Illingworth | AMN
 
source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s