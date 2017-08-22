Tags
This is what happens when a country privatises their money. The Federal Reserve seems to spend what they want and do not have to answer to anyone. The rich get richer and the poor get poorer, while they waste trillions of dollars.
22 Tuesday Aug 2017
Posted Warmongersin
