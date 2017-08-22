Syrian Army obliterates ISIS tunnel, smokes terrorist rescue team in Deir Ezzor

Tags
BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 P.M.) – Besieged Syrian Arab Army (SAA) units in the strategic city of Deir Ezzor have carried out a brilliant tactical operation against ISIS, destroying a vital underground communication line belonging to the terrorist group.
Today the SAA managed to destroy a 30 meter long tunnel in Deir Ezzor’s al-Arfi district which was used to transit jihadist militants to and from the front-line.
The destruction of the tunnel resulted in the killing and injuring of all ISIS terrorists inside the tunnel.
After this, heavy clashes erupted when ISIS tried to evacuate its wounded fighters from the sunken tunnel. Here, the SAA opened fire on them, destroying a jihadist vehicle north of the al-Arfi Mosque in the process.
The SAA then intensified its attack by calling in artillery strikes on ISIS positions in the Deir Ezzor cemetery area as well as in the al-Arfi and al-Jabelah districts of the city, scoring direct hits on the terrorist group’s manpower.
This development on the ground comes after Russian and Syrian warplanes wiped out another large convoy of ISIS vehicles carrying jihadist reinforcements into Deir Ezzor today.
