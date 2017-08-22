Two rebel commanders killed by Syrian airstrikes

22 Tuesday Aug 2017

Posted by in Syrian news

1 Comment

Tags

, , , ,

By Zen Adra

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:15 P.M.) – Airstrikes conducted by the Syrian Air Force on rebel-held areas in Syrian desert have killed two senior commanders belonging to US-backed militant groups in.

Pro-rebel accounts on social media mourned the death of Ahmed al-Jarad and Rami al-Kamari; both are field commanders in the FSA-affiliated Osoud al-Sharqiyah faction.

The US-sponsored faction is currently fighting the Syrian Army and allied forces in the great expanses of the southwestern Syrian desert.

Last week the militant group shot down a Syrian Air Force jet and captured its pilot.

Click here to see an interactive map of Syria and Iraq.

Zen Adra | AMN
 source

1 thought on “Two rebel commanders killed by Syrian airstrikes”

  1. Churumbuku said:

    Payback for shooting down the jet.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s