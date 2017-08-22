Two rebel commanders killed by Syrian airstrikes

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:15 P.M.) – Airstrikes conducted by the Syrian Air Force on rebel-held areas in Syrian desert have killed two senior commanders belonging to US-backed militant groups in.

Pro-rebel accounts on social media mourned the death of Ahmed al-Jarad and Rami al-Kamari; both are field commanders in the FSA-affiliated Osoud al-Sharqiyah faction.

The US-sponsored faction is currently fighting the Syrian Army and allied forces in the great expanses of the southwestern Syrian desert.

Last week the militant group shot down a Syrian Air Force jet and captured its pilot.

