Veteran terrorist commander shot dead off motorcycle in north Hama

22 Tuesday Aug 2017

By Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:15 A.M.) – A high-ranking and long-serving commander for the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda – currently known as Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and previously known as Jabhat al-Nusra – has been assassinated by unknown assailants in northern Hama Governorate.

Firas Al-Aliwi was one of the first commanders of Syria’s Hama-based Al-Qaeda chapter and rose through the ranks over the years to become one of the terrorist group’s most important battlefield leaders in the region.

The Al-Qaeda commander was shot at while he was riding his motorcycle in the countryside of northern Hama with reports saying he was instantly killed.

Firas Al-Aliwi was a native from the large town of Halfaya and was assassinated near the town of al-Latamnah, around eight kilometers to the north of his hometown.

