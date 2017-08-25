The Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed more than 1,000 facilities belonging to international terrorist groups in Syria this past week, the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper said in its Friday edition.

According to the info-graphs published by the paper, the Russian Aerospace Forces performed over 360 combat sorties in the reported period.

Russian drones have also carried out over 140 reconnaissance flights and located over 190 objects of terrorist infrastructure.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have also played a critical role in the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) large-scale advance in central, as their chippers provide necessary air cover to the government forces.

