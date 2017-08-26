ISIS captures Libyan Army platoon alive, beheads entire group on the spot

26 Saturday Aug 2017

By Chris Tomson

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:00 P.M.) – Both the Libyan National Army (LNA) and ISIS confirmed that militants loyal to the Islamic State overran a LNA checkpoint in the Jufra region on Wednesday, resulting in a de facto massacre.

According to the Tobruk-based government, 11 of its soldiers were killed-in-action due to the ISIS raid. On the other hand, the ISIS-linked Amaq Agency claimed 21 troops were beheaded during the same incident.

The attack struck the Al-Fogha checkpoint at the break of dawn, LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said. He added that two civilians were slaughtered and vowed to retaliate against the hardline jihadist group.

The Jufra region is located in central Libya, directly south of Sirte city, previously known as the last Islamic State stronghold in the embattled country. Several hundreds, if not thousands, of ISIS insurgents are believed to have fled into the vast desert before being defeated in Sirte back in 2016.

source

