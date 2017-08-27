American ISIS child fighter sends chilling message to Trump: video

27 Sunday Aug 2017

Posted by in war

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , , ,

By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – A young American child fighter of the Islamic State (ISIS) was recently featured in a propaganda film released by the terrorist group this week, which highlighted their fight against the ‘infidels’ (kuffar).

The young boy was identified in the video as Yousef, an American-born child fighter that is the son of a U.S. combat veteran of the Iraq War.

In the video, Yousef speaks of his mother’s move to the so-called ‘caliphate,’ his training, and the ongoing U.S. bombing campaign of Raqqa City.

Yousef would then send a message to U.S. President Donald Trump, telling him that the battle against the Islamic State will not end in Mosul or Raqqa, but rather, the United States.

“My message to Trump, the puppet of the Jews, Allah promised us victory and promised you defeat. This battle is not going to end in Raqqa or Mosul; it is going to end in your lands. So get ready because the fighting has just begun,” Yousef concluded.

This latest ISIS propaganda video comes just days after the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) seized more than 60 percent of Raqqa Ciy from the Islamic State terrorists.

source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s