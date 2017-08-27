American ISIS child fighter sends chilling message to Trump: video

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – A young American child fighter of the Islamic State (ISIS) was recently featured in a propaganda film released by the terrorist group this week, which highlighted their fight against the ‘infidels’ (kuffar).

The young boy was identified in the video as Yousef, an American-born child fighter that is the son of a U.S. combat veteran of the Iraq War.

In the video, Yousef speaks of his mother’s move to the so-called ‘caliphate,’ his training, and the ongoing U.S. bombing campaign of Raqqa City.

Yousef would then send a message to U.S. President Donald Trump, telling him that the battle against the Islamic State will not end in Mosul or Raqqa, but rather, the United States.

“My message to Trump, the puppet of the Jews, Allah promised us victory and promised you defeat. This battle is not going to end in Raqqa or Mosul; it is going to end in your lands. So get ready because the fighting has just begun,” Yousef concluded.

This latest ISIS propaganda video comes just days after the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) seized more than 60 percent of Raqqa Ciy from the Islamic State terrorists.

source