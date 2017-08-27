Moscow doesn’t rule out Washington plotted its latest accusations of Damascus with using chemical weapons for the purpose of a possible interference in Syria’s domestic affairs, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

It recalled that the nerve gas Sarin was used in Eastern Gouta, a suburb of Damascus on August 21, 2013.

“Various sources indicate that the inhumane action affected up to 1,400 persons,” the commentary said. “A special UN mission led by Dr. Ake Sellstrom from Sweden did not track down the culprits of the crime. In essence, it confirmed the Russian experts’ conclusions on the provocative character of the use of improvised Sarin by extremist groupings against peaceful population.”

“Russia finds the hypocrisy of the White house, the Department of State and the U.S. mission to the UN to be disdainful,” the ministry said. “After a whole four years, they have been accused in unison the Bashar al-Assad government of a terrorist act in Eastern Gouta.”

“The unfounded charges with the use of chemical weapons on April in Khan Sheykhun, which the U.S. has apportioned to Damascus virtually on behalf of the entire world community are also causing concern,” the commentary said.

Thus the Syrian government is profiled as a party guilty of concealing some amounts of the nation’s arsenal of chemical weapons, which would mean a direct encroachment on the Convention for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. More than that, Washington accuses it of using chemical weapons against peaceful civilians.

“This causes absolute unacceptability, as the most competent international agency, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has confirmed Syria fully destroyed its arsenal of chemical weapons under international control,” the commentary said.

Also, the joint mechanism formed by the organization and the UN to investigate the incident has not passed its verdict yet on who is the guilty party in it, the ministry indicated.

“Washington is again trying to use the events in Khan Sheykhun to justify its strike on the territory of Syria, a sovereign nation, on April 7,” the ministry said. It indicated that the strike had been delivered in bypass of the UN Security Council and in violation of the provisions of international and humanitarian law.

“We don’t rule out the very regrettable official comments (from Washington) are composed to offer grounds for a possible future intensification of interference in Syria’s domestic affairs,” the commentary said.

source