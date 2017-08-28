Switzerland – MADNESS as Refugee hate preacher handed $620K in social benefits 28 Monday Aug 2017 Posted by friendsofsyria in news ≈ Leave a comment TagsHate preacher, muslim brotherhood, Switzerland Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related