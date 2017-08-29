Buses arrive at Syrian-Lebanese border to transport ISIL to Deir Ezzor

By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – Several buses arrived this morning in the western Qalamoun region of Syria to transport the remaining 350 Islamic State (ISIL) terrorists to the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

The 350 Islamic State terrorists will be joined by their 500 family members as they leave Jaroud Jarajeer and Jaroud Qarah for Deir Ezzor Governorate city of Albukamal near the Iraqi border.

Once these Islamic State terrorists leave the area, this region of Syria will be ISIL-free for the first time in two years.

