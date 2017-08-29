

ISIS apologized to Israel for attacking IDF soldiers. RT Report

21st Century Wire says…

A report yesterday in RT, stated that “ISIS terrorist forces have started moving tanks and other heavy weaponry to the Deir Ezzor area”, following the inexorable advances of the Syrian Arab Army and allies towards full liberation of the final strongholds of this US coalition-manufactured terrorist group who have held Deir Ezzor civilians as hostages under a brutal siege & occupation since July 2014. Previously the city had been besieged & occupied by so called “moderate” groups who had taken control of much of the province and half the city at the end of 2013.

Sheila Coombes of Frome Stop War group raised some very important questions after reading the RT report:

“No group like ISIS can function in a vacuum. Questions must be asked about how they got these weapons – how are they transported, how does the fuel for the lorries and tanks that move them get to the next conflict zone, without WWII style destruction of supply lines? Who helps to facilitate this, who is turning a blind eye to those who operate the chain of custody for supplies to reach them?

It’s as if these people came out of the sand dunes 3 years ago and were gifted the capabilities of a small state with no requests by the international community to sanction those who were providing, harbouring and facilitating their acquisition of capital assets.

It really is quite unbelievable and is the stuff of fiction, anyone who has had a business, in the normal or even the black economy will understand that their rise has been greatly facilitated – no-one is that successful, that quickly without the acquiescence and assistance of outside and necessarily state actors. No one business man owns tanks, trucks, heavy duty weapons – states do and states and their intelligence agencies have the capability to make these accessible to whoever would act in their favour.”

Read the RT report here:

Islamic State (IS, former ISIS/ISIL) terrorists have started moving tanks and other heavy weaponry to the Deir ez-Zor area in a desperate attempt to hold their positions in the region following the successful offensive of the Syrian Army, the Russian defense ministry has said.